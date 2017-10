Sildaru konkurent lõpetas enne olümpiamänge karjääri

Today I announce my official retirement from a 10-year career in competitive freestyle skiing. LINK IN BIO • To my family, my friends, my supporters, @teamcanada, @gopro...... so so many of you, we moved mountains. Thank you!!!!!!! Thank you. @RedBullCanada -- you have hands down made me a better athlete with all of the opportunities and support you provided. Through thick and thin. Forever grateful for this dream I have lived. • Thank you. Much love ❤️❤️❤️ • • • • • • Photo creds: Peter Morning + Christian Pondella + Kyle Meyr / RedBull, GoPro, Rudi Flueck, skipass.com, (and I'm sorry for those I missed!)

A post shared by Kaya Turski (@kaya) on Oct 3, 2017 at 12:05pm PDT