Sildaru konkurent alustas tagasitulekut edukalt

Unbelievable happy to be back on the podium againIt’s been a long, bumpy road, and I wanna say a big THANK YOU to everyone who helped me get back here! So stoked for @ferdinandahl and @oysteinbraten who absolutely crushed it and got 2nd and 3rd what a day for @norfreeski! Merry Christmas everybody

