Curling – Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics – Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Match - Olympic Athletes from Russia v Norway - Gangneung Curling Center - Gangneung, South Korea – February 13, 2018 - Alexander Krushelnitsky and Anastasia Bryzgalova, Olympic athletes from Russia, hug after winning the bronze. Picture taken February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

